NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

