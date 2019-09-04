NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 3, 2019

_____

732 FPUS51 KBGM 040832

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-042000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ015-042000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ016-042000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ017-042000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ018-042000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ022-042000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ023-042000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ024-042000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ025-042000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ036-042000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ037-042000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ044-042000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ045-042000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ046-042000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ055-042000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ056-042000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ057-042000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ062-042000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

