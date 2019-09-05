NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 5, 2019

_____

804 FPUS51 KBGM 051132

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

731 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-052000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

731 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ015-052000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

731 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ016-052000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

731 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ017-052000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

731 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ018-052000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

731 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ022-052000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

731 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ023-052000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

731 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ024-052000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

731 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ025-052000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

731 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ036-052000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

731 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ037-052000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

731 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ044-052000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

731 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ045-052000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

731 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ046-052000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

731 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ055-052000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

731 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ056-052000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

731 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ057-052000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

731 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ062-052000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

731 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather