NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 6, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019

NYZ009-072000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ015-072000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ016-072000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ017-072000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ018-072000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ022-072000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ023-072000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ024-072000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ025-072000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ036-072000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ037-072000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ044-072000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ045-072000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ046-072000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ055-072000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 50. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ056-072000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ057-072000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs around

70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ062-072000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

