NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

NYZ009-212200-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ015-212200-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ016-212200-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ017-212200-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ018-212200-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ022-212200-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ023-212200-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ024-212200-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ025-212200-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ036-212200-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ037-212200-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ044-212200-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ045-212200-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ046-212200-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ055-212200-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ056-212200-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ057-212200-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ062-212200-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

