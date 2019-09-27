NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2019

_____

473 FPUS51 KBGM 270736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-272200-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ015-272200-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ016-272200-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ017-272200-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ018-272200-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ022-272200-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ023-272200-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ024-272200-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ025-272200-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ036-272200-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ037-272200-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ044-272200-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ045-272200-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ046-272200-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ055-272200-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ056-272200-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ057-272200-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ062-272200-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather