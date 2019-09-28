NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2019

_____

912 FPUS51 KBGM 280736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-282200-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ015-282200-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ016-282200-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ017-282200-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ018-282200-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ022-282200-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ023-282200-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ024-282200-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ025-282200-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ036-282200-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ037-282200-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ044-282200-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ045-282200-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ046-282200-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ055-282200-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ056-282200-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ057-282200-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ062-282200-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather