NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 28, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 29 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers with patchy

drizzle. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

