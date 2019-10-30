NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 29, 2019

574 FPUS51 KBGM 300736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 30 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-302000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ015-302000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ016-302000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ017-302000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ018-302000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ022-302000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ023-302000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ024-302000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ025-302000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ036-302000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ037-302000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ044-302000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ045-302000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ046-302000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ055-302000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ056-302000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ057-302000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ062-302000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

