NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 9, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
NYZ009-102100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then a chance of
snow and rain showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows near
15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ015-102100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
15 TO 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ016-102100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ017-102100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow
showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
15 TO 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ018-102100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow
showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ022-102100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
near 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ023-102100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
near 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ024-102100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ025-102100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ036-102100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then a chance of
snow and rain showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the
upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ037-102100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the
upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ044-102100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then a chance of
rain and snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
near 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ045-102100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then a chance of
rain and snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ046-102100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
near 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ055-102100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ056-102100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely this morning, then a chance of
rain and snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ057-102100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ062-102100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain
showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
