NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 10, 2019

976 FPUS51 KBGM 110836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-112100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Highs around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

near 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ015-112100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ016-112100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ017-112100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ018-112100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 TO

20. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ022-112100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows near 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ023-112100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows near 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ024-112100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ025-112100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows near 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ036-112100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows near 15. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ037-112100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ044-112100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ045-112100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ046-112100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows near 15.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ055-112100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ056-112100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows near 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 30. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ057-112100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ062-112100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

