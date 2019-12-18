NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
635 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
NYZ009-182100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
635 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon.
Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Additional snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow
showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow accumulation of
3 to 5 inches. Lows near zero. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs near 15.
Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near zero. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ015-182100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
635 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then scattered flurries in the afternoon. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
NYZ016-182100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
635 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows near 10. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs
around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
NYZ017-182100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
635 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM EST
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches possible. Highs
15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ018-182100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
635 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM EST
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow showers
this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times
this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs
in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible. Highs
15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ022-182100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
635 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with
scattered snow showers after midnight. Additional snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in the lower
20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
NYZ023-182100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
635 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid
20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning,
then scattered flurries in the afternoon. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
NYZ024-182100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
635 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow showers
this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times
this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper
20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with scattered snow showers after midnight.
Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 5 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs around 20.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ025-182100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
635 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper
20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon. Total
snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs 15 TO 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ036-182100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
635 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM EST
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow showers
this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times
this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs
in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Blustery with lows zero to 5 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the morning.
Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation
of 4 to 6 inches possible. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ037-182100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
635 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow showers
this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times
this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs
in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this
afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs near 15.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ044-182100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
635 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM EST
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs
in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the morning.
Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation
of 4 to 6 inches possible. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ045-182100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
635 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM EST
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with scattered snow showers in the afternoon.
Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs near 15.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ046-182100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
635 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow showers
this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times
this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid
20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to
40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.
Highs near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ055-182100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
635 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow showers
this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times
this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper
20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.
Highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
NYZ056-182100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
635 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then snow showers
this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may be
heavy at times this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.
Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ057-182100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
635 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this
morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing
snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the
mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then scattered flurries in the afternoon. Highs near 15. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ062-182100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
635 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow showers
likely this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then scattered flurries after midnight. Lows around 5 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs
15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
