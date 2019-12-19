NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

NYZ009-192100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs 10 TO 15. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening. Lows

near zero. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near zero. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ015-192100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 10 TO 15. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

NYZ016-192100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ017-192100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow this morning. Snow

showers likely, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

NYZ018-192100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs near 15. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 above.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ022-192100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this morning, then a

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs around 20. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries after midnight. Lows

5 to 10 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ023-192100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows near 10. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ024-192100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this morning. Highs

15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries after midnight. Lows

5 to 10 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ025-192100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with snow

showers likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

flurries this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ036-192100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ037-192100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of flurries this afternoon. Areas of

blowing snow. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening. Lows

zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ044-192100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow this morning. Snow

showers, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ045-192100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Areas of

blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs near

15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows around

5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ046-192100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of flurries this afternoon. Areas of

blowing snow. Highs 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening. Lows

zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ055-192100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows 5 to

10 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

NYZ056-192100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows around

5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

NYZ057-192100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of flurries this afternoon. Areas of

blowing snow. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as

19 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ062-192100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this morning. Areas of

blowing snow this morning. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

