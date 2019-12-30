NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 29, 2019
_____
472 FPUS51 KBGM 300836
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-302100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain. Rain this morning, then rain and sleet with
snow likely this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to
1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to one half of an inch. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Widespread drizzle with patchy freezing
drizzle in the evening, then freezing rain and rain showers after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow showers and freezing rain in
the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs
in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ015-302100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then a chance of rain with areas
of drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely with areas of drizzle in the evening, then
rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely, mainly in
the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs around
40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ016-302100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely. Widespread drizzle this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Widespread drizzle with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ017-302100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely. Widespread drizzle this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the evening, then rain
showers likely with pockets of drizzle and snow showers after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain showers likely
with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ018-302100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a chance of rain in
the evening, then rain showers likely with pockets of drizzle and
snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in
the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers and freezing rain likely in the
morning. Rain showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ022-302100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then areas of
drizzle with a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow with areas of
drizzle in the evening, then rain showers likely with a chance of
snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers
likely, mainly in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch
possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Little or
no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ023-302100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely. Widespread drizzle this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of drizzle with possible snow and rain likely in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of
snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in
the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ024-302100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely. Drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle with a chance of
snow. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ025-302100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then rain with areas of drizzle
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of snow
with areas of freezing drizzle in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers
likely with a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ036-302100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely with freezing rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around 40.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle, a chance of rain, snow
with areas of freezing drizzle in the evening, then rain showers and
freezing rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain showers likely
with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ037-302100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain. Rain. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of
an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Widespread drizzle with areas of freezing
drizzle in the evening, then rain showers likely with pockets of
freezing rain and freezing drizzle after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower
30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers and
freezing rain in the morning, then snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ044-302100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle with a chance of
snow. A chance of rain with areas of freezing drizzle in the
evening, then rain showers, freezing rain likely with patchy
freezing drizzle after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, rain showers and freezing
rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ045-302100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, areas of drizzle, a
chance of rain with areas of freezing drizzle in the evening, then
rain showers, freezing rain likely with patchy freezing drizzle
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers and freezing
rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ046-302100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain. Rain this morning, then rain with sleet
likely this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow with possible sleet, freezing rain,
drizzle and freezing drizzle likely in the evening, then rain
showers, freezing rain, snow likely with patchy freezing drizzle
after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers
and freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ055-302100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle.
A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ056-302100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Rain. A chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain with areas
of freezing drizzle. Areas of drizzle, a chance of rain, snow and
sleet in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ057-302100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain likely this morning, then rain with
a chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to
one half of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of sleet
with possible freezing drizzle and freezing rain in the evening,
then rain showers, freezing rain likely with patchy freezing drizzle
after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Freezing rain likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow
accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ062-302100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain likely this morning, then rain,
freezing rain with a chance of sleet this afternoon. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an
inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Sleet likely with possible snow, freezing drizzle and
freezing rain in the evening, then rain showers, freezing rain
likely with patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Little or no
snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows
in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing
rain. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
_____
