NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 16, 2020
_____
271 FPUS51 KBGM 170836
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-172100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 3 PM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Lows near 15. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 4 to
6 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ015-172100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Blustery with lows in the mid 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to
south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow with a chance of freezing rain in the morning.
Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Rain. Snow accumulation around
an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Windy with highs in the
mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming
southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ016-172100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Blustery with lows in the lower 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ017-172100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Blustery with lows in the lower 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow with a chance of freezing rain in the morning.
Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Rain. Snow accumulation around
an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Windy with highs in the
lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ018-172100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows
around 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Patchy blowing snow in the morning.
Rain. Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery with highs in the
lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ022-172100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Blustery with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow with a chance of freezing rain in the morning.
Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Rain. Total snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Blustery with highs
in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ023-172100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Blustery with lows in the lower 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to
south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow with a chance of freezing rain in the morning.
Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Rain. Snow accumulation around
an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Blustery with highs in the
mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ024-172100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow with a chance of freezing rain in the morning. Rain.
Snow accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ025-172100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow, rain with a
chance of freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ036-172100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow with a chance of
freezing rain. Rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Blustery with highs in
the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 10. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ037-172100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this morning. Highs
around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ044-172100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow. Rain and
freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Ice accumulation around a trace. Blustery with highs in the lower
40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ045-172100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds around
5 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Rain with a chance of freezing rain in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ046-172100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this morning. Highs
around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds
around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain, snow with a chance of
freezing rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ055-172100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Total
snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ056-172100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ057-172100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ062-172100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather