NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

NYZ009-092000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ015-092000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ016-092000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ017-092000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ018-092000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ022-092000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ023-092000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ024-092000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ025-092000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ036-092000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ037-092000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ044-092000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ045-092000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ046-092000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ055-092000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ056-092000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ057-092000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ062-092000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

