NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 26, 2020

748 FPUS51 KBGM 270736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-272000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ015-272000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs around 50.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ016-272000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ017-272000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ018-272000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ022-272000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ023-272000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ024-272000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ025-272000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ036-272000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ037-272000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ044-272000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ045-272000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ046-272000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ055-272000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ056-272000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ057-272000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ062-272000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

