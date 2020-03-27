NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 26, 2020
_____
748 FPUS51 KBGM 270736
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-272000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ015-272000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs around 50.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ016-272000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ017-272000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ018-272000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ022-272000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ023-272000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ024-272000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ025-272000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs around 50.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ036-272000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ037-272000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ044-272000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ045-272000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ046-272000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs around 50.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ055-272000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ056-272000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ057-272000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ062-272000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather