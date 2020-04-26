NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020
NYZ009-262000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ015-262000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
NYZ016-262000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
NYZ017-262000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ018-262000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
NYZ022-262000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ023-262000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ024-262000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ025-262000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ036-262000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ037-262000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ044-262000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,
becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ045-262000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ046-262000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ055-262000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ056-262000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ057-262000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Additional snow accumulation up
to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ062-262000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Sun Apr 26 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
