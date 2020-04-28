NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 27, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
NYZ009-282000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ015-282000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ016-282000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ017-282000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows around 50.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ018-282000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows around 50.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
NYZ022-282000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
NYZ023-282000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
NYZ024-282000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
NYZ025-282000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog and freezing fog this morning. Partly sunny.
Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Breezy with highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy with highs in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
NYZ036-282000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
NYZ037-282000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
NYZ044-282000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog and freezing fog this morning. Partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
NYZ045-282000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
NYZ046-282000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
NYZ055-282000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
NYZ056-282000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
NYZ057-282000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ062-282000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
