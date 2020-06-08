NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 7, 2020
031 FPUS51 KBGM 080736
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
NYZ009-082000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ015-082000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ016-082000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ017-082000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ018-082000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ022-082000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ023-082000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ024-082000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ025-082000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ036-082000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ037-082000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ044-082000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ045-082000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ046-082000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ055-082000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ056-082000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ057-082000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ062-082000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
