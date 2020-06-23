NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 22, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

NYZ009-232000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ015-232000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ016-232000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ017-232000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ018-232000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ022-232000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ023-232000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ024-232000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ025-232000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ036-232000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ037-232000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ044-232000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ045-232000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ046-232000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ055-232000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ056-232000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ057-232000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ062-232000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

