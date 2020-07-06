NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 5, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable
winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable
winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds, becoming
north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
west this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
