NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020

_____

545 FPUS51 KBGM 190436

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-191900-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ015-191900-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ016-191900-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ017-191900-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ018-191900-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ022-191900-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ023-191900-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ024-191900-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ025-191900-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ036-191900-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ037-191900-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ044-191900-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ045-191900-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ046-191900-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ055-191900-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ056-191900-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ057-191900-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ062-191900-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather