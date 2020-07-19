NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020
1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
NYZ009-191900-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
NYZ015-191900-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
NYZ016-191900-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
NYZ017-191900-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
NYZ018-191900-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
NYZ022-191900-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
NYZ023-191900-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
NYZ024-191900-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows
around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
NYZ025-191900-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
NYZ036-191900-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
NYZ037-191900-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
NYZ044-191900-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ045-191900-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ046-191900-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ055-191900-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows
around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
NYZ056-191900-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
NYZ057-191900-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ062-191900-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
1235 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
