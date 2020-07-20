NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

NYZ009-201900-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ015-201900-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ016-201900-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ017-201900-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ018-201900-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ022-201900-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ023-201900-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ024-201900-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ025-201900-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ036-201900-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ037-201900-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ044-201900-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ045-201900-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ046-201900-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ055-201900-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ056-201900-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ057-201900-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ062-201900-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

