NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
1235 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
