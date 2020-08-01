NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 1, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
935 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
NYZ009-012000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
935 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ015-012000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
935 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ016-012000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
935 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ017-012000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
935 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ018-012000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
935 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ022-012000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
935 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ023-012000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
935 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ024-012000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
935 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ025-012000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
935 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ036-012000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
935 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ037-012000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
935 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ044-012000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
935 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ045-012000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
935 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ046-012000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
935 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ055-012000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
935 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ056-012000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
935 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ057-012000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
935 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ062-012000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
935 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
