NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 6, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

344 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

344 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

344 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

344 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

344 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

344 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

344 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

344 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

344 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

344 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

344 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

344 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

344 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

344 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

344 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

344 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

344 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

344 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

344 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

