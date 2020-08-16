NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 15, 2020
809 FPUS51 KBGM 160736
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-162000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ015-162000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
NYZ016-162000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
NYZ017-162000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
NYZ018-162000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
NYZ022-162000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ023-162000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ024-162000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ025-162000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ036-162000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ037-162000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ044-162000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ045-162000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ046-162000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ055-162000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ056-162000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ057-162000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ062-162000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Sun Aug 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
