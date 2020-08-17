NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 16, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020
NYZ009-172000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ015-172000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ016-172000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ017-172000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ018-172000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ022-172000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ023-172000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ024-172000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ025-172000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ036-172000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ037-172000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ044-172000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. A chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ045-172000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ046-172000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around
5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ055-172000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ056-172000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ057-172000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ062-172000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
