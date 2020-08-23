NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

NYZ009-231900-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ015-231900-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ016-231900-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ017-231900-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ018-231900-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ022-231900-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ023-231900-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ024-231900-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ025-231900-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ036-231900-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ037-231900-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ044-231900-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ045-231900-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ046-231900-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ055-231900-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ056-231900-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ057-231900-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ062-231900-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

