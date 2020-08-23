NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NYZ009-231900-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
NYZ015-231900-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
NYZ016-231900-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ017-231900-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
NYZ018-231900-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ022-231900-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
NYZ023-231900-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
NYZ024-231900-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ025-231900-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
NYZ036-231900-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
NYZ037-231900-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
NYZ044-231900-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
NYZ045-231900-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
NYZ046-231900-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
NYZ055-231900-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
NYZ056-231900-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
NYZ057-231900-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
NYZ062-231900-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
1235 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
