NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-240800-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ015-240800-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ016-240800-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 80s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ017-240800-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 80s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ018-240800-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 80s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ022-240800-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ023-240800-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ024-240800-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ025-240800-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ036-240800-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs around 80. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ037-240800-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
NYZ044-240800-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 80s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ045-240800-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 80s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ046-240800-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs around 80. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ055-240800-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ056-240800-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 80s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
NYZ057-240800-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 80s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ062-240800-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
