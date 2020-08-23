NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

_____

126 FPUS51 KBGM 231936

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-240800-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ015-240800-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ016-240800-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ017-240800-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ018-240800-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ022-240800-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ023-240800-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ024-240800-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ025-240800-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ036-240800-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs around 80. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ037-240800-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ044-240800-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ045-240800-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ046-240800-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs around 80. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ055-240800-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ056-240800-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ057-240800-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ062-240800-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather