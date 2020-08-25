NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

935 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

935 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

935 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

935 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

935 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

935 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

935 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

935 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

935 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

935 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

935 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

935 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

935 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

935 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

935 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

935 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

935 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

935 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

935 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

