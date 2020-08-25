NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers this evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More
humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More
humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More
humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More
humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More
humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More
humid with highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More
humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More
humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More
humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph this evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More
humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More
humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More
humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More
humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More
humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More
humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
More humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
