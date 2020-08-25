NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

505 FPUS51 KBGM 252236

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-260800-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers this evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ015-260800-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ016-260800-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ017-260800-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ018-260800-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ022-260800-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ023-260800-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ024-260800-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ025-260800-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ036-260800-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ037-260800-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ044-260800-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ045-260800-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ046-260800-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ055-260800-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ056-260800-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ057-260800-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ062-260800-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

635 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

More humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

