NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

344 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-032000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

344 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ015-032000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

344 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ016-032000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

344 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ017-032000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

344 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ018-032000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

344 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ022-032000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

344 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ023-032000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

344 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ024-032000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

344 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ025-032000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

344 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ036-032000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

344 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ037-032000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

344 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ044-032000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

344 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ045-032000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

344 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ046-032000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

344 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ055-032000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

344 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ056-032000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

344 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ057-032000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

344 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ062-032000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

344 AM EDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

