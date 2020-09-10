NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 9, 2020
_____
879 FPUS51 KBGM 100702
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
302 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-102000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
302 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ015-102000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
302 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ016-102000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
302 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ017-102000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
302 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ018-102000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
302 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ022-102000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
302 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ023-102000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
302 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ024-102000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
302 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ025-102000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
302 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ036-102000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
302 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ037-102000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
302 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ044-102000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
302 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ045-102000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
302 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ046-102000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
302 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ055-102000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
302 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ056-102000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
302 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ057-102000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
302 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ062-102000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
302 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather