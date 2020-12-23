NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 22, 2020

645 FPUS51 KBGM 230836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-232100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain with snow likely. Light snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ015-232100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ016-232100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ017-232100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ018-232100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow and rain likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ022-232100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Areas of fog. Light

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ023-232100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows around 30. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ024-232100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows around 30. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ025-232100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ036-232100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow and rain likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ037-232100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ044-232100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ045-232100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow and rain likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ046-232100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ055-232100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ056-232100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ057-232100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ062-232100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

