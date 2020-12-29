NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 28, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

NYZ009-292100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely this morning. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 10 to 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ015-292100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain with freezing rain likely. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ016-292100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Brisk with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain with freezing rain likely. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ017-292100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Snow showers, mainly

this morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Blustery with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Brisk with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 20 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain with freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ018-292100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs around

30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Blustery with highs around 40. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Brisk with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 20 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain with freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ022-292100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 14. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ023-292100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Brisk with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Brisk with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 20 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain with freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ024-292100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ025-292100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of blowing snow this morning. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain with freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ036-292100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Blustery with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Brisk with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain with freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ037-292100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ044-292100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow this morning. Snow

showers, mainly this morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Brisk with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 20 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain with freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ045-292100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow this morning. Partly sunny with snow

showers likely this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain with freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ046-292100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Total

snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain with freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ055-292100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain with freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ056-292100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain with freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ057-292100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Freezing rain likely with rain. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ062-292100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing

rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Freezing rain likely with rain. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

