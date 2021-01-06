NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 5, 2021 _____ 959 FPUS51 KBGM 060846 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 345 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-062100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 345 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ015-062100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 345 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a slight chance of snow or rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ016-062100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 345 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ017-062100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 345 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ018-062100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 345 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ022-062100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 345 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ023-062100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 345 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ024-062100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 345 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a slight chance of snow or rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ025-062100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 345 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ036-062100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 345 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ037-062100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 345 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ044-062100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 345 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ045-062100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 345 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ046-062100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 345 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ055-062100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 345 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ056-062100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 345 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ057-062100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 345 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ062-062100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 345 AM EST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. 