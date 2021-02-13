NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 12, 2021

076 FPUS51 KBGM 130836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-132100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs

around 20. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow likely. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows around 13. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

NYZ015-132100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around

16. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds around

5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ016-132100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around

17. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds around

5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ017-132100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around

16. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

NYZ018-132100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 16. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds around

5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

NYZ022-132100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around

16. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet or snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ023-132100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around

17. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds around

5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet or snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

NYZ024-132100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 19. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ025-132100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 18. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet or snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ036-132100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 15. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

NYZ037-132100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows

around 15. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

NYZ044-132100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

around 17. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 13. North winds around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

NYZ045-132100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

around 18. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning.

Highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

NYZ046-132100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around

16. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

NYZ055-132100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 19. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ056-132100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 20. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet or snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

NYZ057-132100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light snow likely. A slight chance of very light freezing

drizzle after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around

18. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs around

30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet or snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

NYZ062-132100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light sleet in the evening. Light snow likely

with a slight chance of very light freezing drizzle. Little or no

snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows

around 18. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and very light

freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds around

5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow likely or a chance of sleet. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or sleet. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

