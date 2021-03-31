NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 30, 2021

_____

270 FPUS51 KBGM 310736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-312000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow or rain after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ015-312000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ016-312000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ017-312000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ018-312000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow or rain after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ022-312000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ023-312000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ024-312000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow or rain after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ025-312000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow or rain after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ036-312000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow or rain or sleet after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around

30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ037-312000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow or sleet after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ044-312000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow or sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ045-312000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow or sleet after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ046-312000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or sleet or snow after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ055-312000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow or rain or sleet after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ056-312000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow and sleet after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Lows around

30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ057-312000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain this morning, then

cloudy with rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or sleet and freezing rain

after midnight. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ062-312000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or sleet or snow in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an

inch. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather