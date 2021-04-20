NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 40. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning. Snow showers. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning. Snow showers. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning. Snow showers. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Rain showers, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

snow and rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Blustery with highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in

the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Blustery with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Blustery with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

