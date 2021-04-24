NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 23, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

