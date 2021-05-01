NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 30, 2021

_____

903 FPUS51 KBGM 010736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-012000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ015-012000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ016-012000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ017-012000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ018-012000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ022-012000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ023-012000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ024-012000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ025-012000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ036-012000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ037-012000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ044-012000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ045-012000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ046-012000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ055-012000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ056-012000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ057-012000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ062-012000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather