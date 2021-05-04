NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 3, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-042000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ015-042000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

NYZ016-042000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

NYZ017-042000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

NYZ018-042000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ022-042000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ023-042000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ024-042000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ025-042000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ036-042000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ037-042000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ044-042000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ045-042000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

NYZ046-042000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ055-042000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ056-042000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ057-042000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ062-042000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

