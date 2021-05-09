NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 8, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021

NYZ009-092000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ015-092000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ016-092000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ017-092000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ018-092000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ022-092000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ023-092000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ024-092000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ025-092000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ036-092000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ037-092000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ044-092000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy frost. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ045-092000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ046-092000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ055-092000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ056-092000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ057-092000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ062-092000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

