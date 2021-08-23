NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 22, 2021

940 FPUS51 KBGM 230736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-232000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ015-232000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ016-232000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ017-232000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ018-232000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ022-232000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ023-232000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ024-232000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ025-232000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ036-232000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ037-232000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ044-232000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ045-232000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ046-232000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ055-232000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ056-232000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ057-232000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ062-232000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

