NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 27, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

414 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

414 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

414 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

414 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

414 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

414 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

414 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

414 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

414 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

414 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

414 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

414 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

414 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

414 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

414 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this

morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

414 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

414 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

414 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

414 AM EDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

