NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021

NYZ009-022000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ015-022000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ016-022000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ017-022000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ018-022000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ022-022000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ023-022000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ024-022000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ025-022000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ036-022000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ037-022000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ044-022000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ045-022000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ046-022000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ055-022000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ056-022000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ057-022000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ062-022000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

