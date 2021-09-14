NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 13, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

NYZ009-142000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ015-142000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ016-142000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ017-142000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ018-142000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ022-142000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ023-142000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ024-142000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ025-142000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ036-142000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ037-142000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ044-142000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ045-142000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ046-142000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ055-142000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ056-142000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ057-142000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ062-142000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog.

Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

