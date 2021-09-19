NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 18, 2021 _____ 239 FPUS51 KBGM 190736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-192000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ015-192000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ016-192000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ017-192000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ018-192000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ022-192000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ023-192000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ024-192000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ025-192000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ036-192000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ037-192000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ044-192000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ045-192000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ046-192000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ055-192000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ056-192000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ057-192000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ062-192000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather