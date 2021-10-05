NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 4, 2021 _____ 811 FPUS51 KBGM 050736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-052000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ015-052000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ016-052000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ017-052000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ018-052000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ022-052000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ023-052000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ024-052000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ025-052000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ036-052000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ037-052000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ044-052000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ045-052000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ046-052000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ055-052000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ056-052000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ057-052000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ062-052000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$